Jamaica assures safety for Indians

Jamaica has assured India that special care would be taken to safeguard the lives of Indians there after an Indian youth was shot dead in a case of suspected armed robbery in Kingston.

The assurance came a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had sought information from the Indian High Commission regarding a report that a Vasai youth was shot dead and two other Indians were injured by four unidentified men in his Kingston home.

Swaraj tweets

“We are grateful to Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness for his condolences on the tragic death of Indian national Rakesh Talreja. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has also promised that special care will be taken to safeguard the lives of Indian nationals in Jamaica.

“Kamina Johnson, foreign minister of Jamaica, has also conveyed her condolences. The Jamaican government is extending complete cooperation to our High Commission,” Swaraj said in a series of tweets.

At gunpoint

According to reports, armed robbers entered 25-year-old Talreja’s home, which he shared with two other Indians, in Kingston on Thursday evening.

After snatching cash and cellphones from his roommates at gunpoint, they entered Talreja’s bedroom and snatched his cellphone. They shot him in the back three times. They also shot at his roommates before fleeing the house.