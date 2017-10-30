Jammu and Kashmir: Constable killed in encounter

A police constable was killed and an Army jawan injured in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district yesterday, officials said. The terrorists, however, managed to escape and security forces were making efforts to track them down, they added.



DG of J&K Police SP Vaid pays tribute to Constable Zahir Abbas Khan who was killed in the encounter. Pic/PTI

Security forces cordoned off the Mir Mohalla village in the Hajin area of Bandipora yesterday morning following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, a police official said. As the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists opened fire triggering a gun battle, he said. Constable Zahir Abbas of the J&K police was killed while an Army soldier sustained minor injuries in the gun battle, he said.

The terrorists managed to escape from the security forces’ cordon, the official said. An Army official said that search operations had been expanded to nearby areas to track down the terrorists. Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and senior officers paid tributes and placed floral wreaths on the body of the slain constable.