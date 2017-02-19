Jammu and Kashmir police bust Hizbul Mujahideen module

One militant and 9 others were arrested for 'influencing' young boys to join militancy

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police yesterday claimed to have busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit with the arrest of a militant and nine others who were "influencing" young boys in Baramulla district to join militancy.

"With the arrest of one militant, Irshad Ahmad Shah of Seelu village of Sopore in Baramulla, police has been able to bust a huge network, who were spearheading militant activities and recruitment of local boys in Baramulla and Sopore. A total of nine persons have been arrested so far," a police official said.

He added that Shah, alias Tanveer, has been active with Hizbul Mujahideen for more than two years.