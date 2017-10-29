Jammu and Kashmir policeman on 'leave' joins LeT militant ranks

A policeman from south Kashmir's Shopian district has deserted the police force and joined militant ranks, the police informed on Saturday. Pictures of the missing constable wielding an AK-47 rifle had appeared on social media platforms.



The pic of Ishfaq Ahmad Dar that appeared on social media platforms. Pic/Twitter

"Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff village of Shopian, has deserted the force and joined militant ranks," IGP Munir Ahmad said. He declined to name the militant outfit Dar has joined, but TV reports claimed Dar has join­ed the Lashkar-e-Taiba.