Jammu records coldest night, Leh freezes at minus 13.2

Srinagar: Jammu city on Friday witnessed the season's coldest night so far as the minimum temperature dropped to 6.5 degrees Celsius while Leh in the Ladakh region recorded minus 13.2 degrees Celsius, the town's lowest temperature this season so far.

"At 6.5 degrees Celsius, the city recorded this season's coldest night so far. Leh recorded minus 13.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature in the town this season so far," a Met official told IANS.

"Srinagar witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius today (Friday) while Pahalgam recorded minus 6.2 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

"Kargil town recorded the minimum temperature of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius.

"Katra town in Jammu region recorded 8 degree Celsius, Batote 5.9 degrees Celsius, Bannihal 1, and Bhaderwah recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius as the lowest temperature," the official said.

According to the official, cold and dry weather will continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.