Jammu-Srinagar national highway opens



Stranded passengers vehicles as they wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway which is closed due to traffic in Jammu. Pic/PTI



Jammu: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was on Wednesday reopened for one-way traffic after two days.

According to a traffic department official, vehicles will be allowed to move from here to Srinagar.

Right from the dawn, the valley bound passengers began reaching the tourist reception centre taxi stand as well as other bus and taxi stands here.

Scores of vehicles had remained stranded during the last two days as the highway was closed due to landslides in Ramban district.