Japan's vacuum-sealed wedding photos are 'breathtaking'



Vacuum-sealed wedding photos by Haruhiko Kawaguchi from Tokyo

Tokyo-based photographer Haruhiko Kawaguchi's ongoing photo series will take your breath away, literally. Titled Flesh Love, it features bizarre portraits of couples tightly encased inside vacuum-sealed plastic bags. According to Kawaguchi, it's a way for people to express "how close and in love they are".

The process involved is simple, albeit risky. Couples are first covered in lube to avoid friction with the plastic. A vacuum then sucks out all the air inside, sealing the lovebirds in an uncomfortable cocoon of love. Kawaguchi then runs to his camera to snap two quick photos before telling his assistant to open the bag. The pairs have to hold their breath for 10 seconds or more, before being handed a can of oxygen. A medic is also on standby just in case things go awry.

Despite the dangers present, Kawaguchi shared that the concept is becoming popular with newlyweds looking for unique wedding pictures.