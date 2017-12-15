Japanese tourist drugged, robbed in UP

A Japanese tourist was on Thursday robbed in Sarnath, a Buddhist holy place near Varanasi, police said

A Japanese tourist was on Thursday robbed in Sarnath, a Buddhist holy place near Varanasi, police said. Akeero Tanaka (20) hails from Tokyo and is an engineer by profession. He told the police that he made friends with a local person named Ramesh and they together had food where he was apparently drugged.



Representation pic

Ramesh decamped with his passport, visa, other documents, cash and personal belongings. People found him unconscious and helped him by hiring an auto and sending him to Mughalsarai from where he was sent to the Tourist Information Centre in Varanasi.

A Sub-Inspector with the Railway Police Force (RPF), J.K. Singh said that a report had been lodged with the Sigma Police Station and they were trying to locate the lost items of the Japanese tourist. "Till the time he gets back his belongings, the police will look after him," Singh added.

