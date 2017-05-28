Jared Kushner 'wanted secret line to Russia': Diplomat

Jared Kushner wanted to use Russian facilities to avoid US interception of discussions with Moscow, the Washington Post and New York Times said
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Russia's ambassador to Washington discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Donald Trump's transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, according to reports published in Washington Post and New York Times.
Ambassador Sergey Kislyak reported to his superiors in Moscow that Kushner made the proposal during a meeting on December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower, according to intercepts of Russian communications. Kislyak said Kushner suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities in US for the communications.
Kislyak reportedly was taken aback by the suggestion of allowing an American to use Russian communications at its consulate — a proposal that would have carried security risks for Moscow as well as the Trump team.
