Jared Kushner gets cushy office in White House



Jared Kushner with father-in-law Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump has picked his son-in-law Jared Kushner to head a new innovation office, which will overhaul federal bureaucracy and fulfil key campaign promises, a media report said.

The White House Office of American Innovation, slated to be unveiled on Monday, will operate as its own power centre within the West Wing and will report directly to Trump, the Washington Post said in a report on Sunday. The office will be staffed by former business executives and is designed to infuse "fresh thinking into Washington, float above the daily political grind and create a lasting legacy for a president still searching for signature achievements", the report said. Kushner, a former real estate and media executive is also a shadow diplomat, serving as Trump’s lead advisor on relations with China, Mexico, Canada and the Middle East.

The innovation office has a certain focus on technology and data, and it is working with industry titans like Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, the Washington Post report said. The group has already hosted sessions with more than 100 such leaders and government officials.