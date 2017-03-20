Jats call off quota agitation



Jat Leader Yashpal Malik (extreme right) meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (second left) over the Jat agitation. Pic/PTI

Fatehabad: Jats called off their quota agitation in the national capital, following a truce that was reached after a meeting between the leaders of the community and the Haryana government.

Jat leaders decided to call off their agitation after a marathon four-hour meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Ministers Birender Singh and P P Chaudhary who both are Jats.

However, a Superintendent of Police and a DSP were among nine policemen injured yesterday when Jat protesters clashed with them earlier, on being prevented from marching toward Delhi.