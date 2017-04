Tej Bahadur

New Delhi: A BSF jawan, who posted a clip on social media complaining of bad quality food being served to the troops, was yesterday dismissed from service following an inquiry.

Officials said Tej Bahadur Yadav was sacked on the basis of a staff court of inquiry’s report. It found the constable-rank jawan guilty of making false charges. A senior BSF officer said he was found guilty on certain charges of indiscipline.