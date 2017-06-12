Jayalalitha's niece says she is not allowed in her aunt's house

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa comes out of the Poes Garden house. Pic/PTI

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa was at the centre of a drama that unfolded at the late chief minister's Poes Garden residence yesterday as she alleged that she was manhandled by the security guards there and prevented from entering the premises.

Claiming she visited the house at the invitation of her brother Deepak, she accused him of "colluding" with AIADMK (Amma) chief V K Sasikala and her deputy TTV Dhinakaran in "orchestrating today's incidents".

Tension gripped the posh area following the developments, prompting police to beef up security. "Deepak himself made me come by repeatedly making calls. I had no plans to come here today but he asked me to come to garland the portrait (of Jayalalithaa)," Deepa said.

She also alleged that Deepak had "connived" with Sasikala to "plot" Jayalalithaa's death. AIADMK Amma camp sources denied that Deepa was attacked.

They said she made an unscheduled visit and wanted to garland a portrait of her late aunt kept in the front porch of the sprawling house.

Initially, Deepa was allowed to garland the portrait after which she wanted to enter the house, which was not permitted, they said.