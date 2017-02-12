JCC threatens to intensify bandh in Nagaland as CM did not resign

Protesters burn effigies of CM Zeliang in Kohima. File pic
Kohima: The Joint Coordination Committee has decided to intensify the ongoing bandh for an indefinite period from Monday since Nagaland CM TR Zeliang refused to step down as demanded.
Nagaland Tribes Action Committee Kohima and JCC had set a three-day deadline on February 8 for the CM to step down on "moral grounds" for the turmoil.
The unrest was triggered by the state's decision to hold ULB elections with 33 per cent reservation for women candidate.
