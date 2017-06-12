JEE-A results bring jolly cheer to 50,000 IIT aspirants

As results were announced on Sunday, candidates celebrated qualifying for admissions to 22 IITs

Representational picture

For 50,455 IIT aspirants, Sunday turned out to be a jolly good day, as the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced were declared. However, only 14 per cent are girls.

Now, all these students will be whittled down further as they vie for admission to a total of 11,032 seats in 22 IITs and Indian School of Mining in Dhanbad.

National breakdown

This year, for the exam held on May 21, a total of 1,59,540 candidates appeared across all categories. Divide it by gender and around 1,38,665 boys and 33,358 girls registered for the test. Of these, 1,29,668 boys and 29,872 girls ultimately appeared for it. When the results were declared, 43,318 boys and 7,137 girls had ultimately qualified for admissions to IIT. Haryana boy, Sarvesh Mehtani, topped the list and was followed by Akshat Chugh from Pune.

Also read: Meet the boy who ranked second across India in the JEE

Meanwhile, with an All India Rank of 35 in the general category, Ramya Narayanasamy from Madhapur topped the girls’ merit list.

Local victors

Additionally, from IIT Bombay zone, under which Maharashtra is covered, a total of 9,893 candidates have qualified for admissions. Out of these, two are in top 10, 25 in top 100 and 132 in top 500.

While Akshat Chugh from Pune tops Maharashtra with the AIR of 2, Rahul Bhardawaj has topped Mumbai with an All India Rank of 20.

1.59l Total candidates that appeared for the exam

Category breakdown

General: 23,390

OBC/NCL (Other backward Classes and Non Creamy Layer): 9,043,

Scheduled Caste: 13,312

Scheduled Tribe: 4,710

Foreign: 7