JEE Main 2017: Candidates' answer key, OMR sheets released on jeemain.nic.in

Scanned images of OMR answer sheets of candidates, who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2017 on April 2 were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

According to Zee News, the answer keys and recorded responses Paper 1 candidates, who attended the JEE Main 2017 examination, can be viewed or challenged after logging on to jeemain.nic.in. This link will be functional from April 18 to April 22.

Candidates, who have appeared for computer-based examination of JEE (Main) – 2017, have been emailed the question paper and marked responses and hence won't be able to challenge the recorded responses.

Recorded responses of OMR answer sheets and answer keys can only be challenged online through the link provided above along with a fee of Rs 1,000 per recorded response/per question, which can be paid through Credit/Debit Card, Paytm and SBI Buddy.

If the Board accepts the challenge then the correction will be done and the fee refunded if recorded response is different from what the JEE Main 2017 candidate marked.

A registered JEE Main 2017 candidate's recorded response will be presumed to be the same as marked in the OMR sheet, if he/she fails to submit the challenge by the prescribed date and time.

If the Board accepts the challenge of answer key, the fee will be refunded along with a policy decision notification on the website. This will be possible if the subject experts notice any mistake in the answer key.