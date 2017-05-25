Sunshine Story: Samosa seller's son secures All India 6th rank in JEE Mains 2017

V Mohan Abhyas, son of a samosa seller in Telengana, secured All India 6th rank in JEE Mains examination and also secured first rank in south India in Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2017



Meet young Vabilisetti Mohan Abhyas of Hyderabad. He is the perfect role model for young kids. Why? You may ask. Because Mohan has proved that nothing is impossible if you have the belief and desire to succeed and work jhard to make your dreams come true.

Mohan, who's father leads a hand-to-mouth existence by making and selling samosas, has secured the All India sixth rank and South India first rank in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2017, according to a report in Financial Express.

"I credit my success to my parents. It might be a small thing for students like me, but for my parents it is a great achievement. After all the hard work they have done for us, they deserve it," Mohan said a new agency.

Mohan who wants to become a scientist like his idol, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam thanked his teachers for teaching him well.

Mohan used to manage his studies and make samosas simultaneously.

He was quoted as saying by ANI, "With the annual income of Rs 1 lakh we could only afford school fees and two meals."

He wants to pursue his research work in physics and will opt for an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Subba Rao, Mohan's father, was quoted as saying, "We have worked very hard for our son's studies. My daily income is Rs 500 and within that income we had to manage everything."

Delighted by his son's achievements, Rao said he wants to see him become a scientist someday.

Mohan also holds to his credit a first rank in Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), a fifth rank in Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test.

Proving determination and hard work are sole ingredients for success, Mohan is a true inspiration for other students from financially weak backgrounds.