JeM mastermind behind Dhaka attack killed in pre-dawn raid

Tip-off leads cops to IS-linked Neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s most wanted leader Nurul Islam alias Marzan and another extremist who was behind the murder of a Hindu priest



A security personel stands alongside the bodies of the terrorists at the Dhaka Medical College. Pic/AFP

Dhaka: One of the masterminds of Bangladesh’s worst terror attack at a popular cafe here and another top militant behind the murder of a Hindu priest were killed yesterday in a shootout with police, the latest success in the anti-terrorism drive in the Muslim majority nation.

Islamic State-linked Neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s most wanted leader Nurul Islam alias Marzan and another extremist were killed by Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit in Mohammadpur Beribadh area of the capital during a pre-dawn raid.

“One is identified as Marjan and another is Saddam Hossain, an accused neo JMB member,” Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said.

Police said Marzan coordinated the July 1 attack on Gulshan’s Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s posh diplomatic area that killed 23 people, including 17 foreigners. An Indian girl was among them.

“Acting on a tip-off, we conducted a raid around 3am...Sensing our presence, the militants opened fire at us. In retaliation, we fired back that left the two injured,” Monirul said. Later, they were declared dead when taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.