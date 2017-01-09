Jerusalem truck rampage claims 4 Israeli soldiers

Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the site. Pic/AFP
Jerusalem: Four Israeli soldiers were killed when they were run down by a truck in Jerusalem yesterday in what the police was treating as a deliberate attack, Arie Jaffe, a medic at the scene said. He added that the driver was also killed in the incident in west Jerusalem.
Palestinian security officials in the West Bank city of Ramallah said he was a Palestinian from the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Jabal Mukaber, close to the scene.
Police quoted rescue services as saying that 15 Israelis were injured, one seriously, in yesterday’s ramming.
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the victims were in a group of soldiers alighting from a bus at the promenade, which has a scenic view down onto the Old City. The bus driver said they had been on a cultural tour of the city.
Rosenfeld said that suddenly the lorry driver “ran his vehicle into them. At this moment of time we have ruled out an accident.”
Suicide attacks kill 20 people in Baghdad
Baghdad:âÂÂSuicide bombs at two marketplaces in Baghdad, one of them claimed by Islamic State, killed at least 20 people on Sunday, police said. In the first blast, the attacker drove an explosives-rigged car into a large vegetable market of Jamila, and detonated it after security forces opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, leaving 13 dead, police sources said. A suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest blew himself up a few hours later at a market in the Baladiyat district, killing 7.
247
Number of Palestinians killed since Oct 2015
40
Number of Israelis killed in violence since October 2015
