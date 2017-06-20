Jharkhand 12th Result 2017: JAC Intermediate result 2017 Arts declared; jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Intermediate Result (Arts) 2017 today (June 20) at 2 pm on the official website jac.nic.in but you can check it on jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their JAC Intermediate Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

After the online declaration of JAC Intermediate Arts Result, if students are not satifies with their results, they can opt for re-evaluation and rechecking. The detailed procedure and application to apply for re-evaluation and rechecking of JAC Result can be obtained from their own schools or academic institutions.

The JAC Intermediate Result 2017 will be available on official website - jac.nic.in

Since the official website will have a lot of traffic, it will be easier for you to check your results on the site and steps given below.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter the valid required details

>> Click 'Submit’ to view JAC 12th Result 2017

>> View and download JAC Intermediate Result 2017 for future reference.

According to Jharkhand official website, The State of Jharkhand came into existence on the 15th of November,2000. An Act to establish the Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by the Governor of the State on 26.12.2003, which was known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003.