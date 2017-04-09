Jharkhand CM gives Rs 50 lakh cheque to 'Begum Jaan' team

Begum Jaan

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the team of "Begum Jaan", backed by Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

The Vidya Balan-starrer, mostly shot in the state, will also be made tax free in Jharkhand, said an official on Sunday.

"Mahesh Bhatt met Chief Minister Raghubar along with Vidya Balan. Chief Minister has directed officials to make the movie tax free in the state," an official told IANS.

The official said that the Chief Minister offered Vidya to become brand ambassador of Jharkhand, and Vidya accepted the offer.

A large part of the film's shooting took place in Jharkhand. As per the state's film policy, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the team.

Bhatt, Vidya and other team members are here to promote the movie.