Jharkhand to ban polythene

Ranchi: Jharkhand government has decided to ban polythene in the state, an official said on Monday.

"Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has asked to bring a proposal regarding banning of the polythene in the next cabinet meeting. There will be also a move on sending people to jail who uses polythene in the state," said an official to IANS.

The official said that motive behind the ban is to protect environment and save the cows.

"Cows eat polythene which causes their death. Banning of polythene use will protect their lives," the official added.

The official said that the quantum of sentence of violating the polythene use is not clear.