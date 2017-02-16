E-paper

Jiah Khan death: Actor Sooraj Pancholi to be tried from February 28

By A Correspondent | Posted 2 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now
Whatsapp Logo

Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan

The sessions court in its order in connection with actor Jiah Khan's death, said that it would commence trial against Suraj Pancholi on February 28.

Meanwhile, Jiah's mother Rabia Khan sought time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's order rejecting her plea for formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. Apart from rejecting the plea, the HC also lifted the stay on the trial proceedings.

After Rabia requested for time to file the appeal, Pancholi's lawyer Prashant Patil asked the court to start trial against his client as the case had been delayed for the past four years.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply