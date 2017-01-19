Bengaluru: Jilted nurse attacks boyfriend with acid for rejecting marriage proposal



The accused in police custody

A jilted 26-year-old nurse attacked her boyfriend with acid and slashed his face with a blade in Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar after he rejected her marriage proposal.

West Bengaluru DCP M.N. Anucheth told ANI that the victim suffered burns on the right side of his face and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The culprit has been arrested and will be produced before the court. According to reports, the duo was in a relationship for the past four years, but broke up after the woman started pestering him for marriage.

The accused, identified as Lydia, works in a private hospital and is said to be a resident of Srirampura. The victim, Jayakumar (30) is a cloth merchant.

Some reports claimed that Jayakumar had started looking for a prospective bride. But, when Lydia came to know about this, she confronted him. And, on Monday night, while he was returning home, she threw a bottle of acid on his face. She even slashed Jayakumar's face with a blade .

Vijaynagar police nabbed Lydia and booked her under section 326 (a) (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and attempt to murder and remanded her to judicial custody.