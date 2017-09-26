JJ admission racket mastermind proclaimed absconding by cops



Representational Pic

Dr Abdul Wahab Haji Daw­ood Mirza, 70, booked in 16 cases for forging applicants' caste certificates to enable them to get admission in Grant Medical College, has been procl­aimed absco­nd­ing, having ev­a­ded the police for the last 15 months. The JJ Marg police have put up posters, appealing to citizens to come forward if they have any information of his whereabouts. Interestingly, Dr Mirza has requested the HC to club all cases against him and transfer them either to Agripada police station or the crime branch.

The police are preparing to file an appeal in court for starting the process of attaching the accused's properties -- he has four wives living in different flats. Till now, officers have held 17 in the case.

A former Mantr­al­a­ya employee had complained to the Directorate of Medical Ed­ucation and Research that stud­ents had submitted forged caste certificates. An inquiry indicted 17 students. Later, in July 2016, complaints were registered against nine students.

The police had found that Dr Mirza had been running the admission racket for a decade. "They used to charge parents as per their economical background; in some cases, they demanded R5 lakh, and in some, R20 lakh," said an officer.