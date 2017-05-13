JK Rowling handwritten prequel to Harry Potter series stolen from her home



An untitled prequel to the Harry Potter series handwritten on a postcard by author JK Rowling has been stolen in a burglary at a Birmingham home.

The 800-word story had sold for £25,000 at a charity auction at Sotheby's in 2008. The postcard was stolen with some jewellery from a property in the Kings Heath area.

West Midlands Police issued a plea for information in the hope that "the appeal goes far and wide among Harry Potter fans throughout the world."

Police Constable Paul Jauncey said: "The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans. We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police."

Rowling tweeted her own plea: "PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it."

