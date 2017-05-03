JKBOSE 10th Results 2017, JK Board Class 10 (Matric) Result announced, check results at jkbose.co.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) have announced the JK Board Class 10 (Matric) Result 2017 today (May 3) on Jammu and Kashmir Board official site jkbose.co.in. You can also check your results at jk10.jagranjosh.com

The Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 (Matric) Result 2017 will be available on official website - jkbose.co.in

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - jk10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like your hall ticket roll number, name

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Jammu and Kashmir Board 10th Result 2017 copy for future reference.