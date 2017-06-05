JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik arrested to prevent participation in seperatist meeting



Separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday disallowed a separatist meeting here scheduled to discuss the fallout of last week's raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A large contingent of police and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deployed outside the uptown Hyderpora residence of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani to prevent entry into the octogenarian's house.



Muhammad Yasin Malik

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq was placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence on the outskirts of the city, while the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested to prevent their participation in the meeting.

Separatists had called a meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday to discuss the fallout of the NIA raids last week at the houses of separatists and some businessmen in Srinagar.

After separatist leaders Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar and Gazi Javaid Baba confessed in an India Today TV news channel expose that they had been receiving funds from Pakistan to foment trouble in Kashmir, the NIA registered FIRs to investigate the issue.

The NIA also carried out raids in Srinagar and Jammu city on Sunday. Some raids were also carried out in Delhi last week in this connection.