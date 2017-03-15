JNU Dalit student's suicide issue raised in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The issue of the alleged suicide by a Dalit student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), J. Muthukrishnan, was raised in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the government assured the House of necessary action.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar condoled the death of Muthukrishnan, saying: "The death has aggrieved all. A post-mortem examination is being conducted at the AIIMS.

"After this, the cause of death will be known. The Delhi Police is investigating the matter and suitable action will be taken."

Soon after the House met for the day, the AIADMK members wanted to raise the issue, but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not allow it.

After the Question Hour, when Mahajan disallowed the notice of adjournment given by AIADMK member V. Elumalai, the AIADMK trooped near the Speaker's podium.

The AIADMK members were seeking permission to raise the matter.

"There are perceived discriminations of Dalit students and those from south India," Elumalai said also raking up the other suicide cases and discrimination against Dalit students, including Rohit Vemula.

Congress member from Kerala K. Suresh also expressed shock at the suicide of Muthukrishnan and demanded a fair probe.

Earlier, the family members of J. Muthukrishnan, an M.Phil student of JNU, who was found hanging on Monday from the ceiling fan in his friend's room, suspected foul play and demanded a probe.

Muthukrishnan, also known as Krish Rajini, had gone to his friend's house in Munirka Vihar to have food, where he locked himself inside a room on the pretext of sleeping and allegedly committed suicide.