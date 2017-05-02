JNU Students Union at cyber cell against 'misleading' tweets

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday complained to Delhi Police about, what it called, a "misleading campaign" being run on Twitter to "malign" the university.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crime Investigation Cell, the union said that a Twitter user was spreading "objectionable" comments about female students and teachers of the university in a series of tweets.

"The user, which goes by the name of 'Swamy Sena', has shared a one-year-old article whose headline reads 'JNU den of organised sex racket, says dossier by university teachers'," the letter read.

The elected student body then goes on to denounce the allegations published in the news report as "baseless" and "devoid of facts".

"The post has been retweeted by an account which goes by the name of Subramanyam Swamy (tweets@swamy_39) and its description reads 'Rajya Sabha MP, BJP national EC member'... As a result of their proximity to those in power, some people believe that they have the licence to make lascivious remarks against women," the complaint said.

It further read that because of such messages, in the past many women students had received threats of sexual violence.

The article in question was published last April on the basis of a "dossier" alleged to have been prepared by 12 JNU teachers, who had claimed through the document that the university was a den of prostitution and immorality.

The students union sent a copy to the Delhi Commission for Women as well.