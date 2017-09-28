

Salman Khan at Jodhpur court. File pic

A court in Jodhpur today rejected an application by a former forest officer who alleged that actor Salman Khan misled the court to seek exemption from appearance in the Arms Act case hearing.

"Khan had to appear in the court in a case against him under the Arms Act on April 23, 2015. But he sought exemption on the ground that he had been suffering from pain in his ear and the doctors had recommended against air travel," said the actor's counsel H M Saraswat. The court of the chief judicial Magistrate, however, granted him exemption. The then forest officer Lalit Bora moved the application in the court stating that Khan had misled the court by seeking exemption because on the said day he had been shooting for his film "Bajrangi Bhaijan" in Kashmir.

"We argued in the court that his pain did not bar him from working but travelling by air. The doctors had prohibited him from travelling by air as the pain in the ear could aggravate," Saraswat said. Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had completed the arguments on this application on September 23 and had reserved the order to be pronounced today.

On the other hand, government counsel Bhawani Singh Bhati said two more applications are pending before the court - one is pertaining to the submitting a false affidavit of missing arms in the court by Khan and another moved by Khan against Bora. Arguments on both these application will take place on October 4 now, while the final arguments in the black buck poaching case are under progress in the trial court.