A group of Mumbaikars are quietly working at bringing to life an idea that will jazz up Bandra's prominent Carter Road promenade, which has long been a favourite spot for joggers, cyclists and revellers. The Bandra Collective, a group of artists and architects, and members of the Bandra West Residents Association (BWRA) and Khar-Bandra Santacruz Foundation (KBS), are in the midst of preparing a plan to reimagine the promenade to suit modern sensibilities. "We figured there was a need for a consolidated overall plan for Carter Road," said architect Sameep Padora, famed for his wooden ceiling interiors for Indigo Deli outlets.

A month ago, we started talking to citizens in and around Carter Road, as well as the BWRA, and took suggestions on what they thought the promenade was lacking," he added.

Following the brain-storming of ideas, the collective held its first meeting three weeks ago to draw up a plan for refurbishment. Their last meeting was held this Tuesday, along with members of the BWRA and KBC, where they began finalising a new design for the promenade.

The blueprint includes new street lighting and furniture, as well as a boardwalk and cycling track. "The promenade is not just a space where people come and walk, it is also a space for events. We intend to also set up an amphitheatre-like space, so that Mumbaikars can hold events," he said.

The collective will now approach the civic authorities and Maharashtra Maritime Board, which owns the rest of the promenade, to get their approval. "We are currently working on a presentation to put forth before them," said Padora.

When asked what refurbishment plans were first on the agenda, Padora said, "We plan to tear down the 3.5 feet-high wall that runs parallel to the promenade on the side of the road. This prevents people from seeing the promenade."

When contacted, members of BWRA refused to comment on the proposal, citing that it was too early to talk about it.