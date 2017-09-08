Juhu building fire: Cops file FIR against builder, contractor

On Thursday, the Juhu police registered an FIR against the builder and contractors of the under-construction Prarthana building. It has also asked the BMC to submit a report on whether permission was given for setting up a temporary structure inside the building for the labourers.

A police officer said, "An FIR has already been registered against the builder, Manish Kabra, and two contractors. We are in the process of recording their statements."

Paramjit Singh Dahiya, DCP, Zone IX said, "A case under sections 304A, 337, 338, 285 and 34 of IPC has been registered against three people."