Julio Ribeiro to be honoured with 'Police Jeevan Gaurav Award'

Former Director-General of Police of Punjab and Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro will be honoured with 'Police Jeevan Gaurav Award' by the Arvind Inamdar Foundation on December 29

Julio Ribeiro

The ceremony will be held in the auditorium of Swatantryveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Dadar in Central Mumbai and awards will be presented by noted scientist Raghunath Mashelkar, said Arvind Inamdar, former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. The Foundation, set up by Inamdar for police welfare in 2015, honours three retired police officers every year.

This year, apart from Ribeiro, the foundation will honour retired Deputy Superintendent of Police of Nagpur Ramesh Mehta and retired assistant sub-inspector of Beed Pandurang Misal, Inamdar said. "It is very prestigious and we give it to deserving people. We also visit their houses to judge," Inamdar said. In 2015 retired DGP Suryakant Jog was honoured with this award.

