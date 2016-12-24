Jung meets PM, says he wanted to quit earlier

The Delhi Lt Governor was quoted as saying there is no politics behind his decision; Kejriwal says he quit due to ‘personal reasons’



Najeeb Jung leaves after meeting PM Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Najeeb Jung yesterday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after springing a surprise by tendering resignation as Delhi’s Lt Governor even as he said that he had wanted to quit earlier but was asked by the PM to continue.

Jung reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at South Block here around 11.30 AM and spent a little over an hour inside. Sources said it was a courtesy meeting. Yesterday, in his brief resignation statement, Jung had thanked Modi for his help and cooperation.

Rejecting speculation that he quit as pressure was mounting on him, Jung was quoted as saying by NDTV that there is no politics behind his decision and that he wanted to quit earlier as well.

“I had offered to resign as I had been appointed by the previous UPA government, but the PM asked me to carry on. After three years, I requested the PM to relieve me but he asked me to carry on,” he said.

“After three and a half years, I requested the PM again on Tuesday that I would like to resign on personal grounds,” Jung was quoted as saying.

Jung also said that he would like to write a book.

Over the past two years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has time and again taken on Jung over his perceived closeness to Modi. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had an hour-long meeting with Jung over breakfast. Asked why Jung quit, Kejriwal said, “He resigned due to personal reasons." Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also called on Jung.