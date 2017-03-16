Junior college teachers call off strike

The evaluation process of higher secondary certificate (HSC) papers will finally speed up and results declared on time after the Maharashtra Junior College Teachers’ Association called off its strike yesterday.

Teachers affiliated with the association had declared that they would assess only one paper a day until the state government agrees to their long-pending demands. The protest was set to strengthen.

Anil Deshmukh, president of the association, said, “Our discussions with the finance and education ministers were positive and, hence, we have decided to begin the assessment process.”