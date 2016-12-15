Just deserts for Anita Dongre



Beyonce and Priyanka Chopra. Pics/AFP, Getty Images

We caught up with one of India’s most successful designers, Anita Dongre, on the six-hour drive en route Jodhpur and Jaisalmer along with her models and photographer during the shoot for her upcoming collection.

“We always shoot in Rajasthan,” said the lady, who along with actress Priyanka Chopra and pop sensation Beyonce, and the game ‘Pokemon Go,’ features in Google’s official list of top searches of 2016 announced yesterday. “I found about this only half an hour ago when my office WhatsApped me,” she said during a chai break on her desert journey.

“I am thrilled. Especially because Priyanka, who will soon be making her Hollywood movie debut with ‘Baywatch’, and I are both seventh on our respective lists and just as she’s made it in the USA, I too will be following soon with the launch of my store in New York in the coming year.”

As is known, Dongre who was one of the first designers to corporatise her enormous enterprise and yet manage to infuse it with her personal touch, became an international sensation when the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton had worn one of her designs during her recent India visit, catapulting it to international attention.

Inner and outer engineering

“I have been following the Sadhguru for a few years now, because he is a contemporary guru who can dispel the darkness in the minds of today’s people,” said iconic filmmaker and screen writer Subhash Ghai who, along with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra, had made up the Holy Trinity of filmmakers when the likes of Adi and Karan were in their half pants.



Sadhguru and (right) Subhash Ghai

“The way he engineers the process of our thoughts and behaviour and interprets age old truth in a contemporary and scientific context would make it a great experience for me as a storyteller of human experiences to converse with him.”

Ghai, an early alumnus of the FTII who launched the career of many a star in his heyday and later the Whistling Woods International, a film and media institution, one of the country’s premier in its field, will be launching ‘Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy’, authored by Sadhguru, which had featured in the New York Times and Washington Post bestseller lists, followed by a conversation between the two men this evening in the city.

Rocky waters

One of the lesser known tales in the saga of a famously beleaguered tycoon is the one told in a Middle Eastern state, where it appears that he’d already had a brush with authorities, a few years before he blotted his copy book in India.

Apparently, the said tycoon had purchased a staggering new toy for himself from one of the members of the ruling family, a yacht of sparkling proportions which had received much attention in the circles where such things matter; and the boat and its new owner had gone on many days of wine and song to recount.

Except for one nasty detail: one of the owner’s top biz executives in that region had been forced to cool his heels in a clinker for a while following the transaction. Reason? The cheque had bounced and that had made one powerful Sheikh very, very unhappy. Profligate indulgence while blameless employees suffer — sounds familiar no?

Botanical bistronomy

Word comes in that the city’s newest ‘farm to fork’ restaurant, helmed by Chef Prateek Sadhu and restaurateur Aditi Dugar, and designed by ace architect Ashiesh Shah in Lower Parel, is gearing up to have its first celebrity chef pop-up.



Matt Orlando

“The immensely talented Chef Matt Orlando will be joining us for an epic three-day collaboration at Masque this January,” posted Aditi on social media. Chef Orlando, today is found in the kitchen of the critically acclaimed Amass Restaurant in Copenhagen, and has worked at some of the world’s best restaurants, including Le Bernardin (which many consider the best for seafood in the world) and Thomas Keller’s Per Se, (both these three-starred Michelin restaurants are in New York).

His other stints have included The Fat Duck in England (once again, three Michelin stars) and he has spent over two years as Chef de Cuisine at the two Michelin-starred Noma in Copenhagen. Indeed, the bar is set high and this is one to watch out for! Foodie forks and knives to the ready!

Mumbai’s golfing glory

“There is something magical about Mumbai winter mornings, especially on the golf course. And being a morning person, there is no better way to start the day once the kids are dropped off at the bus stop,” says Rahul Diwan about this picture he shot recently at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Chembur.



(Inset)âÂÂRahul Diwan and the picture he shot of the golf course

The CA who plays mainly at the Willingdon Club which he describes as “such an oasis of green that we have in South Mumbai,” when he is not attending to his day job as a CA, or assisting his daughters in thinking up outlandish disguises for their adorable pooch Skye (who has its own Instagram following), has won the Willingdon’s Golfer of the Year Prize for 4 successive years.

“A bad day of golf always beats a good day of work,” he signs off.