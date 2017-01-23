Just raise your brow, SARA will get you

Davos: Taking artificial intelligence a step further, a new Socially-Aware Robot Assistant (SARA) took participants of the World Economic Forum (WEF) here by surprise by understanding their spoken words and non-verbal behaviour to build a relationship.

Developed by students and professors of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Pittsburgh, as a research project, SARA became a key exhibit at the WEF annual meeting held last week.

CMU president Subra Suresh, who was here for the WEF, said the university would also take SARA to other parts of the world, which may include India, for exhibition, and eventually, it may be licensed to some company or organisation for commercial use.

“One of the opportunities for us is whether we can combine robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning etc to create tools that will have a positive impact on society. This is how SARA has come out,” Suresh said on the sidelines of the WEF meet. He said if one wants to find President of Carnegie Mellon, SARA would ask, “Do you want me to call him for you or can I send an email to him for you?”

Suresh said SARA can be of great use to the elderly in need of help. He said children with autism have responded well to SARA as well.