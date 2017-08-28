Justice Dipak Misra sworn in as Chief Justice of India

By IANS | New Delhi | Posted 28-Aug-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Justice Dipak Misra was sworn in on Monday as the 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Justice Misra was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind.

He has succeeded Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar who demitted office earlier on Monday.

Chief Justice Misra will preside over the top court for 13 months and six days.

Trending Video

Watch Video: A tribute to real-life heroes: Mumbai Traffic Police

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply