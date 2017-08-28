Justice Dipak Misra sworn in as Chief Justice of India

Justice Dipak Misra was sworn in on Monday as the 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI).
Justice Misra was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind.
He has succeeded Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar who demitted office earlier on Monday.
Chief Justice Misra will preside over the top court for 13 months and six days.
