Justice Karnan appears before Supreme Court



Justice Karnan



New Delhi: Controversial Calcutta High Court judge Justice C S Karnan yesterday appeared before the Supreme Court, which granted him four weeks' time to respond to the contempt notice while rejecting the submission that his administrative and judicial powers be restored.

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar took note of personal appearance of Justice Karnan, a first in the history of Indian judiciary, and asked him to respond to the allegations levelled against various judges in his several communications.

At the outset, the bench, also comprising Justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur, P C Ghose and Kurian Joseph asked Justice Karnan as to whether he was willing to tender an unconditional apology and withdraw his earlier communications in which he had made allegations against various judges.

As Justice Karnan was not forthright in his response, the bench asked him to take time and legal assistance in responding to the question.

Justice Karnan in his response, alleged discrimination and “social boycott” by companion judges on various grounds including his caste and said that even the Supreme Court issued the contempt notice and took away his administrative and judicial rights without hearing him.

The apex court had on March 10 issued bailable warrants against Justice Karnan to ensure his presence before it in the contempt case.