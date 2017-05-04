E-paper

Justice Karnan refuses medical test, calls it 'mad order by mad judges'

By IANS | Kolkata | Posted 3 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Karnan refuses medical test, calls it 'mad order by mad judges'Justice Karnan

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court judge Justice C.S. Karnan on Thursday in Kolkata refused to be examined by a medical team, as ordered by the Supreme Court, terming it a "mad order passed by mad judges".

Karnan said he is mentally fit.

A seven-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on Monday directed the constitution of a medical board to examine Karnan on May 4 and submit the evaluation report on May 8.

Karnan has been engaged in an over three-month long confrontation with the apex court. He is facing contempt charges for degrading the judiciary and making allegations of corruption against several Supreme Court judges.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply