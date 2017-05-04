Justice Karnan refuses medical test, calls it 'mad order by mad judges'

Justice Karnan

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court judge Justice C.S. Karnan on Thursday in Kolkata refused to be examined by a medical team, as ordered by the Supreme Court, terming it a "mad order passed by mad judges".

Karnan said he is mentally fit.

A seven-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on Monday directed the constitution of a medical board to examine Karnan on May 4 and submit the evaluation report on May 8.

Karnan has been engaged in an over three-month long confrontation with the apex court. He is facing contempt charges for degrading the judiciary and making allegations of corruption against several Supreme Court judges.