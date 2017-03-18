Justice Karnan rejects bailable warrant delivered to him



Justice CSâÂÂKarnan

Kolkata: West Bengal's top cop yesterday delivered the bailable warrant issued by the Supreme Court to a sitting Calcutta High Court judge, Justice C S Karnan, in a contempt case to ensure his appearance before it on March 31.

The warrant, which was served by Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha at the residence of Justice Karnan, was, however, “rejected” by the judge.

The warrant was issued by the apex court on March 10 in an order unprecedented in the annals of India’s judiciary. The DGP visited the residence of Justice Karnan in New Town area here along with Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and DIG (CID) Rajesh Kumar and handed over the warrant to him.

A large police team was posted outside Karnan's residence when the three senior police officials visited the place.

In a letter to the seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar that initiated a suo motu contempt proceeding and issued a bailable warrant against him, Justice

Karnan said he rejected the warrant. Justice Karnan also sought a compensation of Rs 14 crore from the seven judges of Supreme Court for having stopped his judicial and administrative work.

In a letter addressed to the seven judges, Justice Karnan requested them to cancel the bench, claiming that it was “unconstitutional”.

