Justin Bieber caught in midnight love chase after arriving in Mumbai

Have you met Mrs Bieber? It's unlikely that even Justin has, although the two 'married' in 2009.

Nineteen-year-old Sana Shaikh, who prefers you call her Sana Bieber, raised a ruckus late last night on the pop star's arrival into the city for this evening's concert, which he is performing at as part of the Purpose World Tour. The Santacruz resident chased Bieber security convoy from the international airport to St Regis in Lower Parel, where he is put up, unabashedly breaking traffic rules.



Shaikh photographs Bieber's convoy as Siddique drives at 120kmph

As Bieber stepped into his car at the airport around 1.30 am today, just a few metres behind, Shaikh and her devoted friend Anam Siddique (24) revved up their engine in preparation for the chase. With Siddique behind the wheel, the two raced at a speed no lower than 120 kmph, while Shaikh trained her camera phone at Bieber's car to capture photos and videos. She was uploading these on Instagram all the while.



Bieber exits At airport at 1.30 am

Unnerved by the girls' behaviour and driving, the drivers in the convoy gestured them to slow down, yelling, "What are you doing!" Shaikh smiled and yelled back to the perplexed security, "Why don't you ask Justin, he can explain it better."



Bieber (in white SUV) zips down the sea link, chased by the media

He is her 'Baby'

Intrigued, this reporter caught up with Shaikh after he followed the convoy and the two ladies all the way to the hotel. While Siddique claimed she was only driving to help her friend, Shaikh told mid-day, in all seriousness, "I got married to Bieber on February 20, 2009, when I first listened to his song, 'Baby'. I keep listening to it. My parents and friends are fed up of it now."

She adds that the first thing she did after the 'wedding' was change her name to 'Sana Bieber' on Facebook, Instagram and all other social media accounts. All my friends now know me as Mrs Bieber. Sana Shaikh is only meant for my parents and college records," she said mater-of-factly.



On her social media page, Sana Shaikh calls herself Sana Bieber

"Every year, I celebrate two birthdays every year – mine and his. He was born at 12.57 am, on March 1, 1995, and is two years older than me," she added.

She admitted that her parents were not thrilled at the idea of their daughter leaving home that late, and tried to dissuade her. "But when it's about Bieber, no one can keep us apart. Today, I got to see him as he emerged from the airport, but once he got into the car, I couldn't see him through the tinted windows. But I am happy that he noticed my craziness," she said, adding that she was so excited to finally see him that she was trembling the entire time.

Shaikh will of course, be present among 45,000 others who will hear Bieber sing this evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. She is disappointed that she will be far away from her idol since she only managed to bag a Rs 5,000 ticket after her father refused to shell out any more. "It doesn't matter, I'll be jumping in excitement while he is performing anyway," she said.

'I could do a PhD on him'

Over the years, Shaikh has accumulated a tonne of Bieber posters and collectibles – everything from water bottles to T-shirts and perfumes. While she is currently a first-year student of a Bachelors degree in mass media, she said that what she enjoys studying the most is Bieber himself. "I have researched him through websites and fan groups. I think I could do a PhD on him," she said, quickly rattling off a long list of his likes, down to underwear options.

"He likes apple soda, and he's left-handed. He likes cotton candy ice cream from Baskin and Robbins. Earlier, he used to wear purple underwear, but since he became ambassador for Calvin Klein, he started wearing those."