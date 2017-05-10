Justin Bieber concert: Hotel, lodges fully booked, no room to stay for fans in Navi Mumbai



Unmindful of the summer heat, fans started pouring in at DY Patil stadium early this morning

Hotels and lodges near DY Patil Stadium, where Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber will perform today, are running full, thanks to his fans, who are travelling from across India. Any last-minute bookings now, are next to impossible with many Beliebers forced to find accommodation outside of Navi Mumbai.



Media and fans follow the convoy

Amrutha Sharma (21), a resident of Bengaluru, who is pursuing a fashion design course, arrived in Mumbai on May 8. However, she and her friends ran out of luck while trying to rent a room near the concert venue. "We visited more than seven to eight hotels and lodges, but didn't find a room available," added Sharma. They eventually got a room, 15 km from the stadium.



Concert organiser Arjun Jain. Pics/Satej shinde

Eighteen-year-old Serina Ferliaogus, a resident of Chandanpur in Maharashtra, who just appeared for her Std XII exams, couldn't rent a room in advance because her parent's granted her permission to come for the show at the last minute. "I tried searching for a room, but couldn't find a place to stay. My parents were scared because I was alone," she said. Ferliaogus then reached out to a friend, who lives in Mumbai, and requested if she could stay over at her place for a few days.

Meanwhile, another group of more than eight Beliebers found a room at Venkat Residency in Kamother on Sion-Panvel Highway. "We don't mind a few hours of travel. It's all worth it to watch Justin Bieber in concert," one of them said.