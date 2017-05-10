Justin Bieber concert: Smallest peg of booze to cost Rs 500

Justin Bieber

To keep fans in high spirits throughout Justin Bieber's concert tonight, organisers have set up a separate zone where alcohol will be served, but at a hefty price. Those attending the concert can choose from liquor or beer, but will have to shell out as much as Rs 400-Rs 500 for just 30 ml. Those who prefer to keep their buzz non-alcoholic can opt for soft drinks or water.

It's worth noting that DY Patil stadium is right along the Sion-Panvel highway and, only recently, the SC had ordered a ban on the sale of alcohol with-in 500m radius of highways.

Sources in the excise department said that they do offer the option of a one-day pass for concerts and other events. "I will have to check the records and see whether the organisers of this concert have got the permission," said a excise officer.

While the drinks are housed in huge refrigerators set up in tents, on the other side, behind the stage, there are food stalls, where refreshments will be served.

On the night before B-Day, mid-day visited the stadium at 3 am to check the preparations. A white sheet covered the ground, otherwise used for IPL matches. Weary from working round the clock for a week, the workers were seen sleeping in various corner of the stadium. The stage was ready, and the lighting had been rigged.

Food stalls had been installed and different companies had set up their banding across the ground. Apart from the shuttle service arranged by the organisers, Ola is offering hourly rental packages to taken fans to the venue and drop them home.