Justin Bieber disappoints fans as they cheer wildly for him at Mumbai airport



Hundreds of fans were seen waiting outside the corporate terminal of the airport to welcome Bieber

Die-hard Beliebers may have spent the last few days waiting at the airport for Justin Bieber, but they were rewarded with barely a glimpse of him, as the pop star got into his car without a wave.

The 'Love Yourself' singer landed at Mumbai airport at 1.15 am and was out of the airport in 10 minutes. After days of hanging around there in the hope of scoring a selfie with Bieber, fans went crazy on finally spotting him as he exited the corporate terminal, donning a pink jacket and black shorts. More than a hundred fans cheered and called out to him, but Bieber barely spared a glance at them before diving into a Mercedes Benz-G65 that was waiting for him.



Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, waits at the airport to take charge of Bieber's security. Pics/Satej Shinde

Arrangements for the convoy began two hours before the star's arrival, with as many as six vehicles deployed - a Merc for Bieber, another one for event organiser White Fox's chief Arjun Jain, Range Rovers for team members and security, and an Innova for the police.

As early as 10 pm, the police began tightening security at the airport with the help of private guards. While Bollywood actor Salman Khan had offered his personal bodyguard, Shera, to protect Bieber, the singer was ushered into his car by four burly bouncers. His car was stopped by fans and media persons trying to get a closer look at him, but he was safely hidden behind the black-tinted windows. Undeterred, they allowed the convoy during the 20-minute journey to St Regis via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. On his way to DY Patil stadium later this evening, Bieber will take a helicopter from Mahalaxmi race course.