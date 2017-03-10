E-paper

Justin Bieber impersonator charged for 913 child sex offences in Australia

The accused 42-year-old impersonated Justin Bieber on social media websites.

Melbourne: Australian police on Thursday urged fans of Justin Bieber and their parents to stay vigilant on the Internet, after they filed charges 913 child sex offences against a man who impersonated the popstar.

Queensland police had already charged the 42-year-old man with serious offences related to possession of child exploitation material and use of the Internet and social media to groom those younger than 16.

