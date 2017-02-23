Justin Bieber's fans' faith tested in online ticket sales



Justin Bieber

Grammy award-winner and adolescent heartthrob Justin Bieber's fans – also known as Beliebers – found their faith tested yesterday, when his summer concert's tickets went live online.



Bieber fan Anita Aikara gave up her quest for a ticket when she was faced with a waiting time of 1 hour, 55 minutes

Not only were the ticket prices hard to digest – ranging from Rs 4,060 to Rs 76,790 – but fans had to wait in queue online, thanks to the rush to score tickets. The tickets went live at noon, and within an hour, nearly 3,000 people were jostling for the passes. By 2 pm, the figure had gone up to 18,000. What's more, if you leave the queue, or don't manage to click on the 'proceed' button in time once it is your turn, the website throws up this error message: 'Your place in the queue is no longer valid.'

Media professional Anita Aikara (33), who logged into the website around noon, was number 18,350 in line, and her estimated waiting time was 1 hour, 55 minutes. "I had to wait for more than two hours, so I finally gave up and didn't buy a ticket. I'm not a huge Justin Bieber fan, but when artists like Coldplay and him come to perform, it is a novelty to see them. I go there for the experience."

When this reporter reached out to Book My Show to find out what the first-day response was like, the web portal confirmed that in a span of less than four hours, three of the categories were sold out on the site. A limited number of tickets were also sold on Tuesday On Tuesday, a limited amount of tickets were also distributed to those who had pre-registered for the May 10 concert.