Juvenile held for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

A juvenile has been taken into custody for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who considered a brother, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred in Mangolpuri area of west Delhi on Tuesday evening when the girl's grandmother sent her to bring grocery items from a nea by shop.

The 17-year-old juvenile met the girl on her way to the shop and took her with him to his house on the pretext that his mother is calling her. He then restrained her and sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclose his crime to anybody," said a senior police officer said.

"The victim after reaching her residence narrated the entire crime to her grandmother after which a complaint was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the juvenile in Nangloi Police Station," the officer said.

The juvenile, who resides in the same area, was later apprehended from his residence and sent to a juvenile home, he added.