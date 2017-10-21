Former Lok Sabha member Amal Datta, a nephew of legendary Marxist leader Jyoti Basu, died at a private city hospital on Friday following a cardiac arrest, his family sources said. Datta (84), who represented the Diamond Harbour constituency in the lower house of parliament for 14 years, left behind his wife and two sons.



A graduate from the London School of Economics, he was a Bar-At-Law from the Middle Temple, London. He entered the Lok Sabha in 1982 as a CPI-M member after winning a by-election from Diamond Harbour constituency following the death of Jyotirmoy Basu. He was re-elected in 1984, 1989 and 1991.

He was also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament for two consecutive terms from 1987 to 1989 A& a practicing lawyer in the High Court in Kolkata and in the Supreme Court He was born in August 1933.

